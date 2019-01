Collapsing Zimbabwean economy cripples markets

Zimbabwe's financial woes deepen with a row over the use of the US dollar as the trading currency due to collapsing economy there. These challenges coupled with skyrocketing costs of fuel overnight have seen many businesses and other markets in Zimbabwe gravely affected. To zoom in the events unfolding in Zimbabwe CNBC Africa is joined by Sven Richter, Fund Manager at Drakens Capital.