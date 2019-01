Digging deeper into AMCU and NUM Standoff

As AMCU’s strike at Sibanye Stillwater gold operations enters its ninth week, CNBC Africa sat down with two of the biggest unions at the mines, NUM and AMCU to discuss the losses to striking members, violence associated with it and also if AMCU’s platinum strike intentions will tilt the balance in anyway. We also hear from Sibanye Stillwater and how long their shareholders can bear the brunt....