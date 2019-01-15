Does Theresa May have the votes for #Brexit deal in parliament?

This evening the UK MPs will vote on a deal that has been reached by Prime Minister Theresa May with the European Union on the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc. The Brexit deadline is on the 29th of March, and today’s vote will determine the logistics of how the UK will proceed with Brexit and parliament’s role in the process. Amidst the negotiations there has been tension in May’s own conservative party as they are enraged by the Northern Ireland backstop. Russell Jones, Partner at Llewellyn Consulting joins CNBC Africa to give analysis on #Brexit vote....