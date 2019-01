Moody’s gives negative outlook for sub-Saharan economies in 2019

Moody’s has given a negative outlook for sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2019. The ratings agency says its outlook is anchored on the persistent credit challenges on on-going fiscal and external vulnerabilities in these economies. Daniela Re Franschini, Assistant Vice President in Sovereign Group at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details.