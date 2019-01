Nigeria looks to reposition itself as a major cocoa industry player

Nigeria is looking to reposition itself as a major player in the global cocoa industry, as the government's cocoa revival initiative aims to generate about 1.7 billion dollars annually from the crop according to the Cocoa Association of Nigeria. Akin Laoye, Executive Director of FTN Cocoa Processors joins CNBC Africa for an outlook on Nigeria’s cocoa industry in 2019.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...