WaziMart plans to be Kenya’s biggest one-stop online shop for construction services & materials

Driven by the growing demand for construction materials and the growth of e-commerce and mobile money, the online site aims to make it easier and faster for the technology savvy consumers, who need quick services from architects to a plumber to household fixtures sorted in a few minutes. Anthony Maina, WaziMart CEO join CNBC Africa for a chat on prospects of his business.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...