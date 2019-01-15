Home Videos Why a new currency in #Zimbabwe may not fix the economyWhy a new currency in #Zimbabwe may not fix the economySven Richter, Fund Manager at Drakens Capital joins CNBC Africa to look at Zimbabwe’s investment outlook for 2019.By CNBC Africa - January 15, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosANC manifesto; Watch what they do not what they say – Fund Manager VideosIf you have the stomach for risk, this #Zimbabwe company is worth looking at VideosNigeria looks to reposition itself as a major cocoa industry player VideosCollapsing Zimbabwean economy cripples markets VideosWhat will shape travel & tourism this year? VideosHow can Nigeria overcome its power sector challenges? VideosTrade & Investment promotion firm enters Rwandan market VideosTalking Books Ep 49: ‘The Real Meal Revolution: Low Carb Cooking’ by Jonno Proudfoot VideosThis firm aims to reshape Rwanda’s beverage industry VideosEA Debate: SMART Rwanda Master Plan explained VideosNigeria’s election outcome could likely affect the economy – Expert VideosWhat Ghana’s biggest oil field discovery means for West Africa VideosNSE CEO shares outlook for equities market Daily NewsletterDRC: Which way forward? DebatesITFC helps boost access to trade finance in member states DebatesWealth Debate: What makes countries rich or poor? Daily NewsletterMarkets react to #ANC manifesto VideosHighlights special of the 8th Practical Nigerian Content Forum Daily NewsletterAmcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater enters week 9 Daily Newsletter#Zimbabwe fuel price hike sparks civil protestsAdvertisementAdvertisement