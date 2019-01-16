Home Videos Amcu braces itself for platinum protestAmcu braces itself for platinum protestCNBC Africa's Lubabalo Mashiqana joins the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union in Rustenburg for a staged protest against Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum mining operation.By CNBC Africa - January 16, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosWhy Nkosana Moyo has no confidence in #Mnangagwa to turn around Zim’s economy VideosHow to get the SA economy’s engine room working again VideosUpdate on Nairobi hotel terror attack VideosStrategy to counter terrorism in Africa VideosNigerian investors await Primary Market Auction VideosNigeria’s inflation rises to 11.44% in December VideosSmaller political parties playing a big role in SA polls VideosFoot and mouth outbreak hurts SA exports VideosRising geo-political, geo-economic tensions most urgent risks – WEF report VideosHow feasible is Nigeria’s 2020 doing business reforms target? VideosGlobal markets react to Theresa May’s Brexit defeat VideosAdapt IT ramps up Australia expansion VideosUnpacking Menzgold saga VideosDeclining use of ATMs in Rwanda: What it means VideosEye witness gives account of Nairobi terror attack VideosRwanda Development Board registers US2bn investments in 2018 Videos15 people confirmed dead after bombing attacks in Nairobi Daily NewsletterWhy I said yes to chair PSG – KK Combi Daily NewsletterTop three shares to consider owning in 2019 VideosWaziMart plans to be Kenya’s biggest one-stop online shop for construction services & materialsAdvertisementAdvertisement