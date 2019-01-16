Home Videos Could supersonic transport be making a comeback? | CNBC ReportsCould supersonic transport be making a comeback? | CNBC ReportsThe Concorde led the way in aviation technology but its program lasted less than 30 years. Supersonic transport hasn’t been seen since in commercial...By CNBC - January 16, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosRoad to Davos 2019: Is the world sleepwalking into a crisis? VideosWhy Nkosana Moyo has no confidence in #Mnangagwa to turn around Zim’s economy VideosHow to get the SA economy’s engine room working again VideosAmcu braces itself for platinum protest VideosUpdate on Nairobi hotel terror attack VideosStrategy to counter terrorism in Africa VideosNigerian investors await Primary Market Auction VideosNigeria’s inflation rises to 11.44% in December VideosSmaller political parties playing a big role in SA polls VideosFoot and mouth outbreak hurts SA exports VideosRising geo-political, geo-economic tensions most urgent risks – WEF report VideosHow feasible is Nigeria’s 2020 doing business reforms target? VideosGlobal markets react to Theresa May’s Brexit defeat VideosAdapt IT ramps up Australia expansion VideosUnpacking Menzgold saga VideosDeclining use of ATMs in Rwanda: What it means VideosEye witness gives account of Nairobi terror attack VideosRwanda Development Board registers US2bn investments in 2018 Videos15 people confirmed dead after bombing attacks in Nairobi Daily NewsletterWhy I said yes to chair PSG – KK CombiAdvertisementAdvertisement