Declining use of ATMs in Rwanda: What it means

The National Bank of Rwanda’s 2018 August report of the financial industry showed that the number of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) had gone down from 405 to 382 in a space of one year. The ATMs are said to be facing competition from alternative avenues of accessing cash and cashless payments as recent innovations. What does this mean to the financial sector? Isaac Nkusi, financial literacy expert joins me now.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...