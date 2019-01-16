Global markets react to Theresa May’s Brexit defeat

Theresa May’s Brexit deal was rejected by parliament last night in an Inglorious defeat. The House of Commons results were 432 votes to 202 against May’s proposal. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has responded by proposing a vote of no confidence for May which will take place later this evening. If May is voted out there will be 14 days for a new government to be formed or a general election will need to be held. Deon Gouws, Chief Investment Officer at Credo Wealth joins CNBC Africa to track market reaction.