Nigeria’s inflation rises to 11.44% in December

Nigeria’s inflation came in at 11.4 per cent in December 2018, a seven-month high from 11.28 per cent recorded in November. Food Inflation was higher at 13.56 per cent from 13.3 per cent in November. Peju Siyanbola, Research Analyst at FSDH Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa to unpack the numbers.