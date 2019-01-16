Rising geo-political, geo-economic tensions most urgent risks – WEF report

Just days before the 2019 World Economic Forum a world-leading analysis of the evolving global risks landscape has been released. This is through a Global Risks report produced each year in collaboration with strategic partners Marsh & McLennan Companies and Zurich Insurance Group. Geopolitical and geo-economic tension has been noted as most urgent in this year's agenda. The report also notes rapidly evolving cyber and technological threats as top of the agenda. Bridy Paxton, Client Advisory Services Leader for Marsh Africa joins CNBC Africa to unpack this report.