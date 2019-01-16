Unpacking Menzgold saga

Ghana’s Police have confirmed the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah by Emirati officials in Dubai. This follows an issue of a warrant of arrest of an alleged Ponzi scheme by his firm. Menzgold’s operations involved purchase and deposit of gold collectibles and guaranteed returns one which the Security Exchange Commission says it is not licensed to run. Derrick Mensah, Portfolio Manager at IC Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa from Ghana to explain the Mengold saga.