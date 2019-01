ASUU urges FG to show evidence of commitment to agreement

Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria, ASUU has urged the Federal Government to show concrete evidence of commitment to agreements on meeting its demands over the on-going strike. The union says it is willing to accept one out of five tranches on the revitalisation fund. Dele Ashiru, Chairman of ASUU, University of Lagos Chapter joins CNBC Africa to discuss the details of the strike.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...