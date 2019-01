Dawie de Villiers opens up on Alexander Forbes’ executive departures

Alexander Forbes has begun the year on a somewhat low but might call it a high, if you consider the events a cleaning up process. There have been several resignations by some of the company executives. This comes after the sudden departure of its CEO in September. To date there has been over five resignations by its executives. Dawie de Villiers, Group Chief Executive at Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more.