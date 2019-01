May’s Brexit deal rejected: Will this affect UK trade relations with East Africa?

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal which paved the way for Britain's exit from the EU on 29 March, was rejected by 230 votes. Dirk Willem te Velde, Head of the International Economic Development Group at ODI joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact this could have on UK trade relations with East Africa.