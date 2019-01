MPC announcement: Is a rate hike on the cards?

The South African Reserve Bank through its Monetary Policy Committee is due to announce interest rates after meeting over the past few days. This comes after last year November the rates were hiked by 25 basis points after almost a year of unchanged lending rates, which now stands at 6.75 per cent. Dr Roelof Botha from the Gordon Institute of Business Science at University of Pretoria joins CNBC Africa for more....