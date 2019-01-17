Nigeria’s oil sector reforms

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari says he is ready to assent to the highly anticipated Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, as soon as the National Assembly presents it to him. This comes after he cited constitutional and legal breaches as the fundamental reason for withholding his assent in 2018. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa to assess the likely impact of this bill and discuss other reforms needed in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry