Tracking market reaction to Lesetja Kganyago’s decision to leave repo rate unchanged

Mozambique's Ex-Finance Minister, Manuel Chang, returns to court tomorrow to fight for his freedom. Chang has been in police custody in South Africa for almost three weeks following his arrest for alleged fraud. The charges related to one of the biggest scandals in Maputo that led the country into default and the economy into tailspin. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters filed this report.