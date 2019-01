WorldRemit set to disrupt Africa’s remittances industry

It is estimated that Africa sends $65 billion in remittances. WorldRemit, is the first digital only remittance company. Allowing customers to sign up and verify their personal information all online. No more filling out forms or waiting in queues. You can send and receive money to friends and family in over 150 countries. CNBC Africa spoke to Andrew Stewart, the company's Managing Director in Middle East & Africa.