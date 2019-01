Crypto Trader: Cryptocurrency trading tips of 2019 with Ran Neu-Ner

Russia rumored to consider switching its currency reserves into BTC, Shapeshift lays off one third of its workforce, US government on shutdown as the SEC deadlines nears for the BTC ETF; these and more stories on this episode on Crypto-trader with Ran Neu-Ner.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/crypto-trader/...