How bad corporate governance is hurting South Africa

Corporate governance in South Africa seems to be a contentious matter in recent times with companies airing their dirty laundry as shareholders speak out against what is seen as maladministration or lack of accountability. One of the latest incidents was thrust in the media spotlight this year about how a non-executive chairperson at Purple Group, Mark Barnes was paid well over 2-million rand over his annual fee with the company. Theo Botha, Shareholder Activist joins CNBC Africa for more....