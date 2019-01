This innovation is set to transform urban farming in SA

A new technological innovation has made it convenient to stay healthy in the comfort of your home. Homefarm has been designed to grow fresh Micro Greens independently at home. Micro greens have many health benefits and this technology could be the start of many farming and organic inventions that could be made household friendly. Micheal Currin, CEO and Lead Product Developer at PixelBlue Innovations and HomeFarm joins CNBC Africa for more.