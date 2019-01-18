Home Videos This innovation is set transform urban farming in SAThis innovation is set transform urban farming in SAA new technological innovation has made it convenient to stay healthy in the comfort of your home. Homefarm has been designed to grow fresh Micro Greens independently at home.By CNBC Africa - January 18, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosEx-Mozambique finmin remains behind bars VideosRwanda set to host Africa Tech Summit: What to expect VideosHere’s what 2019 has in store for entrepreneurs VideosCrypto Trader: Cryptocurrency trading tips of 2019 with Ran Neu-Ner VideosAfDB projects 4% growth for Africa in 2019 VideosNigeria’s path to a new minimum wage VideosWhy is Singapore so rich? | CNBC Explains VideosMr.Slimfit plans to conquer Africa, one makeover at a time VideosGoldman Sachs CEO Colin Coleman on SA’s 2019 growth outlook VideosWhat Manuel Chang’s arrest means for Africa’s battle against corruption VideosTracking market reaction to Lesetja Kganyago’s decision to leave repo rate unchanged VideosRwanda secures AfDB funding to improve water access VideosWhy Africa’s growing fintech is attracting foreign investors VideosMixta Nigeria lists N5.28bn bond on NSE VideosDHL CEO: Why we staying in # Zimbabwe VideosSA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.75 %( Full Speech) VideosOne on one with Nigeria’s youngest presidential candidate Chike Ukaegbu VideosMPC announcement: Is a rate hike on the cards? VideosASUU urges FG to show evidence of commitment to agreement VideosAssessing Nigeria’s December food inflation dataAdvertisementAdvertisement