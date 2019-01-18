Home Videos Why 36ONE has a contrarian view on AbsaWhy 36ONE has a contrarian view on AbsaOn the back of the retail figures that was released yesterday CNBC Africa reporter Kopano Gumbi is spoke to Evan Walker, Co-manager of the 36ONE Equity Fund for his analysis of the figures.By CNBC Africa - January 18, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosWill the Nairobi attack hurt Kenya tourism? VideosJSE looks to bounce back from tumultuous year VideosUganda real estate performs well despite challenges VideosWhy TFG is outperforming other retail shares VideosBullish trend continue in Nigeria’s treasury market VideosAfDB’s Charles Bohamah talks on the state of Africa’s economies VideosRalph Mathekga previews SA’s political landscape ahead of polls VideosWhy Vuyani Jarana remains confident of SAA turnaround VideosHow bad corporate governance is hurting South Africa VideosPositioning Ghana for investment in 2019 VideosDrivers of AfDB’s African economic outlook for 2019 VideosNigeria targets sub-100 ranking in doing business reforms VideosANC given money to fund election campaign – Angelo Agrizzi VideosThis innovation is set to transform urban farming in SA VideosEx-Mozambique finmin remains behind bars VideosRwanda set to host Africa Tech Summit: What to expect VideosHere’s what 2019 has in store for entrepreneurs VideosCrypto Trader: Cryptocurrency trading tips of 2019 with Ran Neu-Ner VideosAfDB projects 4% growth for Africa in 2019 VideosNigeria’s path to a new minimum wageAdvertisementAdvertisement