Why Vuyani Jarana remains confident of SAA turnaround

According to independent fact-checking organisation- Africa Check, South Africans have spent R29 billion on the ailing national carrier- South African Airways from 1999 to 2017. In October last year- National Treasury allocated R5 billion to SAA. And last week the carrier received a further R3.5 billion which will last them until the end of this financial year- in March. So how much more money do we have to throw at SAA before it can be self-sustaining? SAA CEO, Vuyani Jarana joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...