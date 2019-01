Anthoni van Nieuwkerk: #Mnangagwa is another version of Mugabe

Public sector workers in Zimbabwe have rejected a second offer to raise their salaries, anti-government protests have seen the death of over 10 people and hundreds of citizens have been detained over public order charges. Social media access has also been cut off during this time. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Professor Anthoni van Nieuwkerk, Political Science Expert.