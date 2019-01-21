Cryptocurrency to be regulated in SA

Cryptocurrency continues enjoying popularity across the world, although it didn't do well last year. Because of its unregulated workings in South Africa the finance ministry back in 2016 formed a working group researching this digital currency. Now this year the SA Reserve Bank has released proposed regulations inviting public and vested parties to comment. This is in a bid to join other countries in officially regulating cryptocurrency. Leading cryptocurrency Luno Country Manager, Marius Reitz joins CNBC Africa for more....