Home Videos Davos: The money making circusDavos: The money making circusWith hundreds of international delegates and political leaders expected to head to this year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, how much goes into attending? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop filed this report.By CNBC Africa - January 21, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosIMF cuts Nigeria’s growth forecast to 2% in 2019 VideosTalking Books Ep 50 ‘Sitting Pretty: White Afrikaans Women in Post-Apartheid SA VideosAngelo Agrizzi makes bribe allegations against correctional services officials VideosTrends that will shape Nigeria’s tech landscape VideosAnthoni van Nieuwkerk: #Mnangagwa is another version of Mugabe VideosFree trade deal to help boost regional trade in Africa – AfDB’s Moono Mupotola VideosFSDH Merchant Bank’s 2019 financial outlook report explained VideosAssessing press freedom in Ghana VideosCryptocurrency to be regulated in SA VideosTop economist on why no one wants to bailout #Zimbabwe VideosHow safe is Kenya after the recent Nairobi terror attack VideosWhat you need to know about the Diamond & Access Banks merger VideosEfosa Ojomo on creating prosperity from poverty VideosHow the digital revolution has transformed the independent film industry VideosWill the Nairobi attack hurt Kenya tourism? VideosJSE looks to bounce back from tumultuous year VideosUganda real estate performs well despite challenges VideosWhy 36ONE has a contrarian view on Absa VideosWhy TFG is outperforming other retail shares VideosBullish trend continue in Nigeria’s treasury marketLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement