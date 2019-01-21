How safe is Kenya after the recent Nairobi terror attack

Following the terrorist attack in Nairobi on Tuesday this week, global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft’s sub-national analysis for 2019-Q1 ranked the Kenyan capital at higher risk than the average terrorism risk score for East African capitals. The analysis further indicates that such one-off attacks will embarrass the Kenyan government but will not jeopardize its stability. Ed Hobey-Hamsher, Senior Africa Analyst at Verisk Maplecroft joins CNBC Africa to break down these findings.