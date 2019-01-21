Top economist on why no one wants to bailout #Zimbabwe

Public sector workers in Zimbabwe have rejected a second offer to raise their salaries. Workers' demands to be paid in US dollars has again rejected by the government. In the past week anti-government protests have seen the death of over 10 people and hundreds of citizens detained over public order charges. Social media access has also been cut off during this time. The United Nations has called for an end to the security crackdown and internet blackout. Meanwhile President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cancelled his trip to the lavish resort town of Davos after coming under fire due to the dire economy which has been afflicted by a shortage of dollar bills and resulted in fuel and medicine shortages. John Robertson, Independent Economic Consultant in Zimbabwe joins CNBC Africa for more.