AMCU vows to continue strike against Sibanye Stillwater

The AMCU secondary strike against Sibanye Stillwater has taken off today in Johannesburg CBD. Platinum mine-workers who are members of AMCU have embarked on a strike in solidarity with gold sector mine workers. AMCU will be protesting outside the former chamber of mines offices to hand over a memorandum. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo Mashiqana spoke to AMCU Secretary General, Jeff Mphahlele for more.