New partnership to enable Rwandan motorcycle buyers to pay using SPENN

Rwandans wishing to purchase motorbikes and accessories will now be able to do so and pay through SPENN. Thanks to a partnership the cashless payment platform has entered with I&M Bank. CNBC Africa spoke to Even Ogrey Brandsdal, SPENN’s Chief of Communication on the business prospects of the firm’s seven months since starting its operations in Rwanda.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...