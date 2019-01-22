Home Videos Poor retail figures are a function of SA’s economy – AnalystPoor retail figures are a function of SA’s economy – AnalystJoining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Richard Bottger, Portfolio Manager at Tower Capital Management.By CNBC Africa - January 22, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosOpportunities, challenges of doing business in Africa – Eurasian Resources Group CEO VideosWhat to expect from Nigeria’s MPC meeting VideosWhy MultiChoice believes now is the time to invest in them: CEO VideosHlubi Mboya on the importance of the Shared Value Africa Initiative VideosUzoma Dozie: Access Bank’s merger with Diamond Bank is not a sign of our failure but success VideosI&M scoops investor of the year 2019 RDB Business Excellence Award VideosAMCU vows to continue strike against Sibanye Stillwater VideosIMF cuts Nigeria’s growth forecast to 2% in 2019 VideosTalking Books Ep 50 ‘Sitting Pretty: White Afrikaans Women in Post-Apartheid SA VideosAngelo Agrizzi makes bribe allegations against correctional services officials VideosTrends that will shape Nigeria’s tech landscape VideosAnthoni van Nieuwkerk: #Mnangagwa is another version of Mugabe VideosDavos: The money making circus VideosFree trade deal to help boost regional trade in Africa – AfDB’s Moono Mupotola VideosFSDH Merchant Bank’s 2019 financial outlook report explained VideosAssessing press freedom in Ghana VideosCryptocurrency to be regulated in SA VideosTop economist on why no one wants to bailout #Zimbabwe VideosHow safe is Kenya after the recent Nairobi terror attack VideosWhat you need to know about the Diamond & Access Banks mergerLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement