Talking Books Ep 50 ‘Sitting Pretty: White Afrikaans Women in Post-Apartheid SA

During the apartheid years Afrikaans women were in the unenviable position of being both oppressor and oppressed. In the more than 20 years since democracy in 1994, how have Afrikaans speaking women responded to the liberating possibilities of constitutional democracy? Christi van der Westhuizen, Associate Professor at Nelson Mandela University, joins CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers to talk about her book Sitting Pretty: White Afrikaans Women in Post-Apartheid South Africa....