Update on Tanzania’s cashew crisis

Later last year, Tanzania’s most valuable export crop cashew nut, was hit by a price-induced crisis that saw agriculture and trade ministers sacked and the Cashew nut Board disbanded. The government has now said it will ensure that all cashew nut farmers would have received payment for the produce it bought from them by the end of this month from just 44 per cent of the due payments currently. Does this offer hope for an end of the crisis? For more CNBC Africa is joined by Fahad Awadh, Chief Cashew Officer at YYTZ Agro-Processing.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...