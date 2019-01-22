Why MultiChoice believes now is the time to invest in them: CEO

MultiChoice Group limited has been approved by the reserve bank to unbundle from Naspers group .Under the Naspers Group it has been one of the most successful pay TV broadcast providers globally as they reach 14 million households across various distribution platforms in 50 countries. MultiChoice limited will be listing on the JSE on the 27th of February. They will be trading under the code MSG shares and will include MultiChoice South Africa, Showmax African division and other groups. Group Chief Executive Officer for MultiChoice, Calvo Mawela joins CNBC Africa for more....