More needs to be done to advance Africa’s digital revolution – Kola Adesina

Sahara Power Group Limited Group Managing Director Kola Adesina says Africa must improve access to electricity as to harness the digital revolution. He added that whereas the world is talking of the 4th revolution the continent still lags behind in the second. Adesina spoke with CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters at the World Economic Forum in Davos on how the power sector is impacting Africa's journey to globalisation.