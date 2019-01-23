Rwanda takes bold steps to become a cycling powerhouse

Rwanda may be known mostly for its cleanliness or perhaps its many hills but recent success stories from the cycling sport point to yet another frontier that the country is going all out to tap into. In the 2018 End of Year Message, President Paul Kagame was thankful to all Rwandan athletes for doing a good job in 2018, but cycling attracted most of his attention. Can the sport attract the attention of even more investors? Aimable Bayingana, President, Rwanda Cycling Federation joins CNBC Africa for this conversation.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...