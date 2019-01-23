Home Videos Rwanda’s growth projections to increase to 8.2%Rwanda’s growth projections to increase to 8.2%At the ongoing WEF Davos forum 2019 CNBC Africa spoke to Rwanda’s Central Bank Governor John Rwangombwa who says that the country’s growth projections are expected to increase to 8.2 per cent.By CNBC Africa - January 23, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosSibanye gives update on wage dispute with Amcu VideosThe great fall of China VideosRamaphosa on SA’s investment case, land expropriation VideosReviewing trends in asset management for 2019 VideosMore needs to be done to advance Africa’s digital revolution – Kola Adesina VideosWhy we attended WEF Davos 2019 – NSE’s Oscar Onyema VideosSA’s December CPI down 0.7% VideosNigeria MPC retains MPR at 14% for 13th time (Full Speech) VideosZenith Bank Chair talks on empowering Africa’s youth in the digital era VideosZimbabwe’s plan to woo investors in #Davos VideosP&G launches new campaign to promote Ariel in Kenya VideosMamokgethi Phakeng on how tertiary institutions can best prepare for the 4th Industrial Revolution VideosPascal Technology adds another award to list of accolades VideosClayton Christensen on what it would take to develop Africa VideosPIC exec Fidelis Madavo suspended VideosThe case ‘for and against’ floating the naira Daily NewsletterWhat is the Fourth Industrial Revolution? | CNBC Explains VideosGrowth trends in Nigeria’s breweries space Daily NewsletterWorld Bank: Here’s what SA should do to boost growth Daily NewsletterBellwood Capital’s global tech stocks for 2019AdvertisementAdvertisement