The great fall of China

China, one of the world's global economic giants, is facing its lowest growth levels in thirty years. What could this mean for other emerging markets? Joining CNBC Africa for more Sanisha Packirisamy, Investments Economist, Momentum.

By CNBC Africa - January 23, 2019