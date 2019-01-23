Home Videos Zimbabwe’s plan to woo investors in #DavosZimbabwe’s plan to woo investors in #DavosZimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop about the task of reviving the country’s economy, on the side-lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland.By CNBC Africa - January 23, 20190Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosWhy we attended WEF Davos 2019 – NSE’s Oscar Onyema VideosSA’s December CPI down 0.7% VideosZenith Bank Chair talks on empowering Africa’s youth in the digital era VideosMamokgethi Phakeng on how tertiary institutions can best prepare for the 4th Industrial Revolution VideosClayton Christensen on what it would take to develop Africa VideosPIC exec Fidelis Madavo suspended VideosThe case ‘for and against’ floating the naira Daily NewsletterWhat is the Fourth Industrial Revolution? | CNBC Explains VideosGrowth trends in Nigeria’s breweries space Daily NewsletterWorld Bank: Here’s what SA should do to boost growth Daily NewsletterBellwood Capital’s global tech stocks for 2019 Daily NewsletterPrecious Moloi-Motsepe on the effectiveness of #WEF in tackling inequality Daily NewsletterUpdate on Tanzania’s cashew crisis Daily NewsletterUBS 2019 global economic outlook Daily NewsletterNew partnership to enable Rwandan motorcycle buyers to pay using SPENN VideosShared value Africa Initiative launches 8 Africa member council Daily NewsletterPoor retail figures are a function of SA’s economy – Analyst VideosOpportunities, challenges of doing business in Africa – Eurasian Resources Group CEO VideosWhat to expect from Nigeria’s MPC meeting Daily NewsletterWhy MultiChoice believes now is the time to invest in them: CEOAdvertisementAdvertisement