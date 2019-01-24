Capital Connection: WEF Davos, Illegal Logging, use of foreign laws to promote populist agendas

Capital Connection takes you to the Swiss resort village of Davos, where we will bring the latest developments and insights from the World Economic Forum, including an interview with Zimbabwean finance Minister Mthuli Ncube. We also speak to Reiner Tegtmeyer, in London, Senior Researcher with environmental rights NGO, Global Witness to discuss the illegal trade of precious Madagascan wood. And then Capital Connection speaks with Marisa Jacobs, Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb about the use of foreign national laws to promote populist agendas for lobbying political parties.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...