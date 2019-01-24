CrossBoundary Energy Access financing facility unveiled to address power deficit in Africa

Despite significant progress in access to electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa, there’s still a big gap in the region with over 600 million people lacking access to electricity and the biggest part of the blame is laid on lack of financing. CNBC Africa is joined by Gabriel Davies, Head of Energy Access at CrossBoundary Energy Access a recently launched financing facility for mini-grids in Africa.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...