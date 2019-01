Rwandan firm sets up an entrepreneurial hub to tackle unemployment

Unemployment rate in Rwanda has decreased from 16.7 per cent in 2017 to 16 per cent in 2018. One start-up firm recently set up an entrepreneurial hub to solve this particular issue. Westwelle start up Haus Kigali General Manager, Sangwa Rwabuhihi joins CNBC Africa for more on this.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...