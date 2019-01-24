Sasol’s joint CEOs on how SA is being perceived at #WEF19

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters caught up with Bongani Nqwababa, and Stephen Cornell, who are Joint Presidents and Chief Executive Officers for Sasol South Africa and America respectively. Among the topics explored in the interview are the 4th Industrial Revolution and shaping a new framework for globalisation; shale gas and Sasol’s outlook on the oil price in the next 5 years; as well as investor confidence in Mozambique and the State of Capture Inquiry in South Africa.