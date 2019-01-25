Home Daily Newsletter Ekorent introduces electric taxi service in Kenya
Ekorent, an electric mobility company from Finland, recently launched electric taxi hailing services in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. Dubbed “eco-uber”, the company offers zero-emission rides with the aim to reduce emissions from transportation which is one of the major source of air pollution. CEO and founder Juha Suojanen joins CNBC Africa for more.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...