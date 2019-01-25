Foreign investment into Nigeria drops by 36%

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development says Foreign Direct Investments into Nigeria declined by 36 per cent to 2.2 billion dollars in 2018, from 3.5 billion dollars in 2017. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has warned the Federal government of the country’s increasing debt levels noting that it could fast be approaching the pre-2005 Paris Club level. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa to discuss these stories.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...