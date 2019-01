Transnet’s plan to attract investment in #Davos

One of South Africa's biggest railway companies Transnet is set to engage with key players globally in order to attract investment which will boost economic growth. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters caught up with Tau Morwe, Transnet's Acting Group Chief Executive and Popo Molefe, Chairperson of Transnet to find out more about Transnet's participation at the World Economic Forum.